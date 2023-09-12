Everyday Kentucky
Hundreds remember first responders through 9/11 stair climb memorial at Kroger Field

Hundreds participate in the annual 9/11 stair climb memorial at Kroger Field.
Hundreds participate in the annual 9/11 stair climb memorial at Kroger Field.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It wasn’t a game being played under the stadium lights that brought so many out to Kroger Field this time.

“We made the pledge 22 years ago that we would never forget the men and women who gave their lives that day,” said Lexington Firefighter John Barnott.

And as the hundreds start their ascent here, the sacrifices made on 9/11 will always be remembered.

“They went down there and didn’t hesitate. Those were guys getting off work that day, and instead of going home to their families, they got back on the trucks and went downtown. That’s pretty special,” Barnott said.

The 110 flights of stairs people are climbing represent the 110 stories, or 2,200 steps, the first responders who gave their lives in the World Trade Center took that day.

“It feels like more than a name, we’re carrying memories, we’re carrying a personality, we’re carrying a person,” said Cadet David Clark. with Air Force ROTC.

Every person making this climb wears the picture and name of a first responder who died.

So Monday night, they do carry that person, but like Air Force ROTC Cadet David Clark said, they’re carrying their courage, too.

“Those people ran into a situation they had no idea if they’d come out of. And many of them didnt. In the future I may be asked to do something very similar, so carrying those thoughts, carrying those memories and carrying that bravery is something I’m never going to forget.”

When a firefighter dies, the bell is rung to honor their service.

“And then the memorial part of the climb is to continue on,” Bardott explained.

