Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Showers will lead to a true blast of Fall air

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will be moving through the region today. It brings showers with some much cooler air!

Any shower you see today will lead us to the next phase in the forecast. Most of the rain will not be of any significance. It looks like totals will come in around a half inch to an inch. That is on the high end. It will probably be enough to wet the pavement and be a nuisance out there for travelers.

After the front passes through the region, we will see daytime highs fall significantly. I am thinking we will drop all the way down to the low and mid-70s for afternoon highs. The lows will likely reach the 40s by Thursday morning. This is some really chilly air! On average, we usually don’t see lows hit the 40s until around October 10th. So this is running roughly a month ahead of time. Yes, we always have cool shots like this before the actual arrival of Fall. This is just attention-getting when you consider how mild some of these mornings have been.

We’ll keep this below-average run going through the early parts of next week. It could be even longer!

