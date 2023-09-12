Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Legendary Kentucky coach has died

Legendary Kentucky football coach Roy Kidd has died.
Legendary Kentucky football coach Roy Kidd has died.(EKU Athletics)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Legendary Kentucky football coach Roy Kidd has died. He was 91.

Eastern Kentucky University sent out a statement Tuesday morning notifying the campus community about Kidd’s passing. Kidd was moved into hospice care last week.

Kidd is EKU’s most successful head coach in the football program’s history.

EKU says Kidd joined the Colonel family as a student-athlete, then built a monumental career as head football coach at EKU from 1964 to 2002.

Kidd, who a Corbin native, won two national championships as coach of the Colonels in 1979 and 1982. He also won 314 games in his career and has received Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year honors 10 times.

Visitation and funeral services will be held at the EKU Center for the Arts. Dates and times to come.

Copyright 2023 WKYT/WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP says 18-year-old Jayden Beamon of Cynthiana was taken to UK Hospital, where he later died.
Teen dies after falling out of moving vehicle, KSP says
Devonte Allen, 41 and Hatli Phelps, 41.
5 kids found in car after wild Kentucky chase
Bats
Bat infestation closes down Kentucky school
Authorities said Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested Monday after police responded to a report of...
Ex-Bengals player Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested at Cincinnati airport
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man hurt in deadly crash now facing charges

Latest News

UK Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen at an open practice August 2023.
UK Football Assistant Coach Liam Coen hospitalized
UK's senior midfielder Úlfa Úlfarsdóttir scores a goal against Iowa State.
UK Women’s Soccer finishes conference play unbeaten
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws against the Cleveland Browns during the...
Deshaun Watson runs for TD, Browns bottle up Joe Burrow in 24-3 win over Bengals in season opener
Georgetown's Darius Neal has a record day vs. UPike
Tigers top UPike in in-state battle