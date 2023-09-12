Lexington Fire Department receives nearly $1 million grant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A nearly $1 million federal grant is funding advanced emergency medical training and certification for 27 Lexington firefighters. They’ll each take the step from an EMT-basic to an EMT Paramedic.

“There’s a lot of skills that an EMT-basic cannot perform that an EMT paramedic can, such as administering certain drugs, certain cardiac related treatments, and that sort of thing,” said Chief of the Lexington Fire Department, Jason Wells.

Every Lexington firefighter is a certified EMT-basic, which is the norm among professional firefighting departments. However, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton says the city’s department is known for taking that extra step.

“Half of Lexington’s firefighters are certified paramedics, which is highly unusual, especially in Kentucky, and over half of all the state’s registered paramedics work in the Lexington fire department,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.

Chief Wells says that while he’s proud of the number of paramedics in the department, quantity is not all they’re looking for.

“I’m super proud of the quality of the folks that we’re putting out; our paramedics are some of the best trained anywhere in the country,” said Chief Wells.

Meanwhile, other departments across the country are struggling to find paramedics. A study from the American Ambulance Association found that roughly one-third of all EMTs quit in 2021. Additionally, 55% of part-time paramedic positions went unfilled in 2022 because of a lack of qualified candidates.

“We find ourselves in a very, very fortunate spot here in Lexington. We have incredible support from our community and our city leaders, and that has allowed us to develop our accredited paramedic program in-house,” said Chief Wells.

The Fire Department began the nine-month training program on September 5, 2023. They will graduate on May 31, 2024.

