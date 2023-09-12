Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington man convicted of armed drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm sentenced

The Department of Justice says 37-year-old Quincy Taylor was sentenced to 30 years on Tuesday.
The Department of Justice says 37-year-old Quincy Taylor was sentenced to 30 years on Tuesday.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man has been sentenced on Tuesday for possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

The Department of Justice says 37-year-old Quincy Taylor was sentenced to 30 years on Tuesday.

According to evidence at trial, on October 27, 2021, Taylor was involved in a single-vehicle collision on southbound I-75. After exiting his vehicle, Taylor attempted to provide a bystander with a bag containing 45 grams of cocaine and a firearm. After the bystander declined, Taylor hid the bag near brush along the exit ramp. Taylor then left the scene by hitchhiking with a second bystander to Richmond.

Taylor had multiple prior convictions for felony drug trafficking. As a convicted felon, he was prohibited from possessing a firearm. Additionally, based on his significant prior criminal history, Taylor qualified as an Armed Career Criminal, which enhanced his sentence.

A jury convicted Taylor of these offenses in May 2023.

Under federal law, Taylor must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence, and upon his release, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for six years.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bats
Bat infestation closes down Kentucky school
KSP says 18-year-old Jayden Beamon of Cynthiana was taken to UK Hospital, where he later died.
Teen dies after falling out of moving vehicle, KSP says
Devonte Allen, 41 and Hatli Phelps, 41.
5 kids found in car after wild Kentucky chase
Authorities said Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested Monday after police responded to a report of...
Ex-Bengals player Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested at Cincinnati airport
Legendary Kentucky football coach Roy Kidd has died.
EKU announces passing of legendary Colonel coach

Latest News

LMPD Officer Brandon Haley.
LMPD officer off ventilator, able to stand with assistance after being shot
Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Laurance VanMeter announced Tuesday he will not run for...
Kentucky Supreme Court chief justice will not run for re-election in 2024
Lexington Fire Department receives nearly $1 million grant
Lexington Fire Department receives nearly $1 million grant
KSP says 18-year-old Jayden Beamon of Cynthiana was taken to UK Hospital, where he later died.
‘He touched many lives’: Family mourns loss of Cynthiana teen