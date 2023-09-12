Lexington man convicted of armed drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm sentenced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man has been sentenced on Tuesday for possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

The Department of Justice says 37-year-old Quincy Taylor was sentenced to 30 years on Tuesday.

According to evidence at trial, on October 27, 2021, Taylor was involved in a single-vehicle collision on southbound I-75. After exiting his vehicle, Taylor attempted to provide a bystander with a bag containing 45 grams of cocaine and a firearm. After the bystander declined, Taylor hid the bag near brush along the exit ramp. Taylor then left the scene by hitchhiking with a second bystander to Richmond.

Taylor had multiple prior convictions for felony drug trafficking. As a convicted felon, he was prohibited from possessing a firearm. Additionally, based on his significant prior criminal history, Taylor qualified as an Armed Career Criminal, which enhanced his sentence.

A jury convicted Taylor of these offenses in May 2023.

Under federal law, Taylor must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence, and upon his release, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for six years.

