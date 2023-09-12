Lexington Speedway clerk victimized in robbery identifies alleged attacker

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman by the name of Lara Hubbard says she was working at the Speedway on Tates Creek Road Sunday morning when she was attacked and robbed. It was one of three robberies throughout the city that morning, according to police.

On Monday, Hubbard identified her attacker through our reporting of a man arrested in Frankfort for similar crimes committed that same day.

Lara Hubbard says she just started her new job at the Speedway three months ago, working the third shift.

“We’ve had a few kids come in, just loud and knocking stuff over, but not anything major,” said Hubbard.

This past Sunday morning seemed like any other - until a man startled her around 3:30 a.m.

“He walked up from behind me, and I told him he scared me, and he said ‘Oh, you’re fine, I wouldn’t scare you,’” Hubbard said.

She says the man went inside to get a water, and even started to pay for it. He was acting normal to her, until she went to take the cash.

“As soon as I opened that register, he just jumped over the counter and started tasing me,” said Hubbard.

Hubbard says he tased her at least six times and hit her in the face, then took off with a couple hundred dollars. She says she never saw the vehicle the man got into when he left the store, and she says he also took her phone and destroyed it.

So it wasn’t until Monday that she realized a string of similar crimes had been committed in multiple counties. Frankfort Police say a trio of robberies committed Sunday ended in the arrest of 22-year-old Maurice Curry, Jr.

Once they released details of the spree and it was reported here, she knew.

Looking at the mugshot, she told me “That’s definitely him.”

She is convinced Curry was her attacker. His arrest citation says he used a pink taser in Frankfort, and she says that’s what she saw used on her.

Hubbard is glad Curry is behind bars, but hopes he is brought to justice for what he did to her too.

She also hopes her company reconsiders staffing, particularly for late-night shifts. Hubbard says she was alone in the store when this happened.

“My life could have been taken that night, and that’s not okay,” Hubbard said.

We reached out to Lexington Police, asking if they believe the crimes are connected. They could only say that the investigations into each robbery remain open and ongoing.

