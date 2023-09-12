LMPD officer off ventilator, able to stand with assistance after being shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of Louisville Officer Brandon Haley said he has been off the ventilator since Saturday.

LMPD shared the update on Tuesday, saying Haley has been taking his recovery day by day.

Haley was shot while making a traffic stop in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Thursday. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and underwent two surgeries.

The family said he is becoming more cognizant and showing his humor.

Haley is showing progress in his therapy sessions and can stand with some assistance.

“Our family is appreciative of all the support from the community,” the update said. “We are focused on Brandon’s health and wellbeing as he continues to heal.”

To make a donation supporting Haley, visit saferlouisville.org.

