Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

UK Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen discharged from hospital

UK Football Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Liam Coen has been discharged from UK Chandler Hospital according to the university.
UK Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen at an open practice.
UK Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen at an open practice.(REGINA RICKERT | Regina Rickert)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Football Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Liam Coen has been discharged from UK Chandler Hospital according to the university.

37-year-old Coen posted on social media that he plans to be at Saturday’s game when Kentucky (2-0) hosts Akron.

“My family and I thank you for all the support and prayers these past couple of days. The #BBN community is truly amazing. I’m doing much better, thankful for the care I received at UK Chandler Hospital, and can’t wait to see you Saturday at Kroger Field — Go Cats!”

Coen was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after suffering a “medical episode” at the UK Football offices on campus.

The original statement UK sent out said they expected Coen to be released on Monday, but the coach ended up having to stay an extra night, despite being in “good condition” throughout his stay.

The Cats host Akron Saturday at 7:30 P.M. on ESPNU. ESPN has Kentucky as a 26-point favorite.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bats
Bat infestation closes down Kentucky school
KSP says 18-year-old Jayden Beamon of Cynthiana was taken to UK Hospital, where he later died.
Teen dies after falling out of moving vehicle, KSP says
Devonte Allen, 41 and Hatli Phelps, 41.
5 kids found in car after wild Kentucky chase
Authorities said Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested Monday after police responded to a report of...
Ex-Bengals player Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested at Cincinnati airport
Legendary Kentucky football coach Roy Kidd has died.
EKU announces passing of legendary Colonel coach

Latest News

Legendary Kentucky football coach Roy Kidd has died.
EKU announces passing of legendary Colonel coach
UK Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen at an open practice August 2023.
UK Football Assistant Coach Liam Coen hospitalized
UK's senior midfielder Úlfa Úlfarsdóttir scores a goal against Iowa State.
UK Women’s Soccer finishes conference play unbeaten
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws against the Cleveland Browns during the...
Deshaun Watson runs for TD, Browns bottle up Joe Burrow in 24-3 win over Bengals in season opener