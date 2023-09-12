UK Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen discharged from hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Football Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Liam Coen has been discharged from UK Chandler Hospital according to the university.

37-year-old Coen posted on social media that he plans to be at Saturday’s game when Kentucky (2-0) hosts Akron.

“My family and I thank you for all the support and prayers these past couple of days. The #BBN community is truly amazing. I’m doing much better, thankful for the care I received at UK Chandler Hospital, and can’t wait to see you Saturday at Kroger Field — Go Cats!”

Coen was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after suffering a “medical episode” at the UK Football offices on campus.

The original statement UK sent out said they expected Coen to be released on Monday, but the coach ended up having to stay an extra night, despite being in “good condition” throughout his stay.

The Cats host Akron Saturday at 7:30 P.M. on ESPNU. ESPN has Kentucky as a 26-point favorite.

