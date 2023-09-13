4th Annual Seniors Got Talent takes stage in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The top seniors from Lexington came together at the Lexington Opera House to display their talents.

The 4th Annual Morning Pointe Foundation Seniors Got Talent Show took place Tuesday night.

A group of seniors was selected from the auditions.

Acts featured singers, musicians, dancers, poets, comedians, and more.

“I had one contestant say to me tonight, ‘I never knew that something like this should have been a bucket lister for me.’ They are marking things off of bucket lists that they didn’t even know existed. So we are honestly just making dreams come true, and that’s what it’s about,” said Morning Pointe Foundation Executive Director Miranda Perez.

Proceeds go to the Morning Pointe Foundation.

