Body found at Kentucky auto dealership, coroner says

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found at an auto dealership in Pulaski County.

According to the coroner, the body was found Tuesday night at Tri-City Motors on south Highway 27 in Somerset.

The coroner says the cause of death of the person is not yet known. We’re told the body has been taken to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

We’ve reached out to the Somerset Police Department for more information, and we’ll keep updated.

