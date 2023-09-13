‘Commitment to Graduate’ assembly held to encourage Lexington students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Truancy is becoming an increasingly larger problem not just in Kentucky schools but across the country. That’s why Frederick Douglass High School is committed to making a change for this year’s freshman class.

“What do you believe in that’s bigger than you?” That’s the question One Lexington’s Devine Carama asked students Wednesday morning.

The energy was up as Carama gave a motivational pep talk to the class of 2027. It’s part of their school’s “Commitment to Graduate” initiative. Carama led the initiative by explaining why committing to graduate starts simply by coming to school.

“Nothing hurts your grade more than a zero, right? I think coming out of the pandemic, a lot of these kids didn’t have to get up and come to a physical school building I think that’s led to truancy issues. We just gotta get them coming in consistently,” said Carama.

Students heard more of his story, and by the end of the assembly, they had a chance to look toward their future by seeing fellow classmates in the cap and gown that they will wear in four short years. They also signed a different kind of “contract” to make a promise to their future selves.

The school presented this banner to students that they will sign and commit to graduating, and it will be hung up at their graduation in 2027.

“When I’m graduated, I can show my friends and family my name up there,” said one student.

“I can’t wait for the day that they walk across that stage, and I’ll be right there cheering them on,” said Carama.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.