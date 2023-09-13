Dozens fill Lexington’s City Hall to voice opinions on controversial urban services boundary expansion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens filled Lexington’s City Hall Tuesday night, voicing their opinions on the controversial expansion of the urban services boundary.

An advisory committee heard from the public on what land they think should be added to the boundary and how much.

“Where development goes, farming dies,” said Lexington resident Nicole Hudson, voicing her concerns against the proposed sites for expansion.

The Planning Commission presented five proposed sites for expansion, including land along Athens-Boonesboro Road and Winchester Road between I-64 and I-75.

“We love our farms out here, and along with 72% of residents in Fayette County, we believe that expanding the zone is not the best choice to move forward,” said Lexington resident and owner of Coleman Crest Farm, Jim Coleman.

While the council has already decided to expand the USB, where to expand and by how much is still up for debate.

The room was split on Tuesday night between those who want to see very few acres added to the boundary, worried because land from the 1996 expansion still hasn’t been developed, and those who think the expansion is the only way Lexington can compete with other cities.

“Schools are already in the areas. Two major hospitals are adding hundreds of jobs in this area near the Winchester Road Corridor. There are also willing sellers in both corridors to make sure the land does not sit idle,” said Bob Quick with Commerce for Lexington.

“We want good paying jobs but have little land to recruit and retain those jobs. Not to mention the fact that Lexington has lost population puts in jeopardy the services and amenities that make our community so special,” said Carla Blanton with Lexington for Everyone.

The committee will make their final proposal to the planning commission on September 26.

The group “Fayette Alliance” has filed a lawsuit challenging the expansion and asked a judge to stop work on the project in the meantime. Even so, the discussion of expansion continues.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.