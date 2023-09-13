Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Dozens fill Lexington’s City Hall to voice opinions on controversial urban services boundary expansion

An advisory committee heard from the public on what land they think should be added to the...
An advisory committee heard from the public on what land they think should be added to the boundary and how much.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens filled Lexington’s City Hall Tuesday night, voicing their opinions on the controversial expansion of the urban services boundary.

An advisory committee heard from the public on what land they think should be added to the boundary and how much.

“Where development goes, farming dies,” said Lexington resident Nicole Hudson, voicing her concerns against the proposed sites for expansion.

The Planning Commission presented five proposed sites for expansion, including land along Athens-Boonesboro Road and Winchester Road between I-64 and I-75.

“We love our farms out here, and along with 72% of residents in Fayette County, we believe that expanding the zone is not the best choice to move forward,” said Lexington resident and owner of Coleman Crest Farm, Jim Coleman.

While the council has already decided to expand the USB, where to expand and by how much is still up for debate.

The room was split on Tuesday night between those who want to see very few acres added to the boundary, worried because land from the 1996 expansion still hasn’t been developed, and those who think the expansion is the only way Lexington can compete with other cities.

“Schools are already in the areas. Two major hospitals are adding hundreds of jobs in this area near the Winchester Road Corridor. There are also willing sellers in both corridors to make sure the land does not sit idle,” said Bob Quick with Commerce for Lexington.

“We want good paying jobs but have little land to recruit and retain those jobs. Not to mention the fact that Lexington has lost population puts in jeopardy the services and amenities that make our community so special,” said Carla Blanton with Lexington for Everyone.

The committee will make their final proposal to the planning commission on September 26.

The group “Fayette Alliance” has filed a lawsuit challenging the expansion and asked a judge to stop work on the project in the meantime. Even so, the discussion of expansion continues.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bats
Bat infestation closes down Kentucky school
KSP says 18-year-old Jayden Beamon of Cynthiana was taken to UK Hospital, where he later died.
Teen dies after falling out of moving vehicle, KSP says
Devonte Allen, 41 and Hatli Phelps, 41.
5 kids found in car after wild Kentucky chase
Authorities said Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested Monday after police responded to a report of...
Ex-Bengals player Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested at Cincinnati airport
Legendary Kentucky football coach Roy Kidd has died.
EKU announces passing of legendary Colonel coach

Latest News

The 4th Annual Morning Pointe Foundation Seniors Got Talent show took place on.
4th Annual Seniors Got Talent takes stage in Lexington
The Department of Justice says 37-year-old Quincy Taylor was sentenced to 30 years on Tuesday.
Lexington man convicted of armed drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm sentenced
LMPD Officer Brandon Haley.
LMPD officer off ventilator, able to stand with assistance after being shot
Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Laurance VanMeter announced Tuesday he will not run for...
Kentucky Supreme Court chief justice will not run for re-election in 2024