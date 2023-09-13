FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks True Fall Temps

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our Pot of Chili Watch has been upgraded to a full-blown Pot of Chili ALERT! Some real deal fall is flexing on us for the next few days and this will send lows into the 40s for many of us.

Temps today are generally in the 70-75 degree range as much drier air drops in from northwest to southeast during the day. This cool and dry wind will help overnight temps drop into the 45-50 degree range for much of central and eastern Kentucky.

Highs for Thursday are low 70s east with 70-75 in the west. Friday is 70-75 for most of the state with a mostly sunny sky continuing. Lows are dropping into the 40s again early Friday and might do it again Saturday morning, especially east.

Another trough drops in here over the weekend into early next week with another trough likely developing in the middle to end of next week.

The first system this weekend can produce some showers from late Saturday into Sunday. The system next week may also bring a few showers in here by the second half of next week.

