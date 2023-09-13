Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

FTC: Nearly 400,000 imposter scams reported in first half of 2023

Imposter scams were the most reported type of fraud in 2022
FTC: Nearly 400,000 imposter scams reported in first half of 2023
FTC: Nearly 400,000 imposter scams reported in first half of 2023(INVESTIGATETV)
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Xfinity has issued multiple security alerts about scammers posing as the company and requesting immediate payments via unconventional methods.

Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) said this type of fraud, known as an “impersonation scam,” is a common and effective tactic used by scammers.

Con artists will often use robo-calls to leave voicemail messages offering promotional credits or discounts, Planos explained.

“This one in particular is very convincing because it’s not asking you to pay, you know, everything you have in cryptocurrency right? It’s not asking you for a strict form of payment. It’s merely asking you to pick up the phone and make a phone call,” Planos said.

Once someone returns the call, Planos said the scammer will ask for a quick payment.

Xfinity is not the only company leveraged by scammers. In the first half of 2023, the Federal Trade Commission has received nearly 400,000 reports of scammers impersonating many businesses and even federal agencies.

The BBB has several red flags to alert consumers to potential hijinks:

Voicemail threatening to cancel discount programs

Requests asking for a specific type of non-traditional payment such as pre-paid credit cards or wire transfers

Callers ask for immediate and urgent action

The BBB urges those receiving these calls and messages to stay calm and independently verify the claim.

They also have further tips on how to protect yourself against imposter scams.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bats
Bat infestation closes down Kentucky school
Legendary Kentucky football coach Roy Kidd has died.
EKU announces passing of legendary Colonel coach
According to the coroner, the body was found Tuesday night at Tri-City Motors on south Highway...
Body found at Kentucky auto dealership, coroner says
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
Devonte Allen, 41 and Hatli Phelps, 41.
5 kids found in car after wild Kentucky chase

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia at summit with Putin at a Far East spaceport
The city of Richmond will soon get flock cameras.
Flock cameras coming to another central Kentucky city
FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a...
Rep. Boebert escorted from Denver theater during ‘Beetlejuice’ show
FILE - This photo provided by the Alexandria Adult Detention Center shows Emma Coronel Aispuro....
El Chapo’s wife released from US custody after completing prison sentence
Ray Davis celebrates after his first touchdown as a Kentucky Wildcat vs. Ball State
Good Question: Does the UK sports department pay for itself?