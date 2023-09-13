Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The cooler trend is here

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures over the next few days will stay below normal.

After the latest cold front made its way through the region, it has left us with some much cooler air. Highs will run 5-10 degrees below normal for many folks in the region. Those highs aren’t the real issue, that happens during the early morning hours. We could see more areas reach the 40s on Thursday & Friday!

Some showers could roll in again on Saturday evening. This shouldn’t be a washout but certainly some much wetter weather in our region

Take care of each other!

