Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Juries determine damages in same-sex couples’ lawsuits against Kim Davis

Juries determine damages in same-sex couples’ lawsuits against Kim Davis
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WKYT) - Two juries have determined the amount of damages Kim Davis owes two same-sex couples.

A federal trial began Monday afternoon to decide damages after a judge ruled the former Rowan County clerk violated their constitutional rights when she denied them marriage licenses.

The two cases are separate but very similar. So, they were tried at the same time.

On Wednesday, the juries announced their verdicts.

Davis was ordered by a jury to pay $50,000 each to David Ermold and David Moore, who were denied a marriage license three times, according to their attorney.

Another jury decided that James Yates and Will Smith, who were denied a marriage license five times, were not owed any compensation.

Related coverage:

We first covered the story in the summer of 2015, when Davis’ refusal to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples turned Morehead into the center of a battle over gay rights in the summer of 2015 after the Supreme Court’s decision in Obergefell v. Hodges.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bats
Bat infestation closes down Kentucky school
According to the coroner, the body was found Tuesday night at Tri-City Motors on south Highway...
Body found at Kentucky auto dealership, coroner says
Legendary Kentucky football coach Roy Kidd has died.
EKU announces passing of legendary Colonel coach
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
Devonte Allen, 41 and Hatli Phelps, 41.
5 kids found in car after wild Kentucky chase

Latest News

September Yearling Sale continues at Keeneland
WATCH | September Yearling Sale continues at Keeneland
Kentucky is facing a shortage of school counselors. More than 100 schools in the Commonwealth...
Kentucky faces shortage of school counselors
Juries determine damages in same-sex couples’ lawsuits against Kim Davis
WATCH | Juries determine damages in same-sex couples’ lawsuits against Kim Davis
The city of Richmond will soon get flock cameras.
Flock cameras coming to another central Kentucky city