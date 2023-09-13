Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Kentucky Dept. of Education names 2024 Teacher of the Year

The annual event aims to highlight the key role educators play in the lives of our future...
The annual event aims to highlight the key role educators play in the lives of our future generations.(WKYT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The 2024 Kentucky Teacher of the Year was announced Wednesday morning at the Capitol Building.

The annual event aims to highlight the key role educators play in the lives of our future generations.

The Kentucky Department of Education said they received more than 1,000 nominations this year. They said there was at least one nomination from every school district in the state.

Ten semi-finalists were chosen for a chance to win the 2024 Kentucky Teacher of the Year award.

Ahead of the big announcement, the winners of the elementary, middle and high school Teacher of the Year awards were announced. Each comes from districts all over the state, including, but not limited to, Boone, Bullitt, Jefferson and Russell Counties.

The overall Teacher of the Year award was given to Kevin Dailey. Dailey is a U.S. History teacher at Ballyshannon Middle in Boone County.

Aside from the award, Dailey also received a $10,000 check and will spend the next year working closely with KDE to amplify and elevate education.

“All of our children, no matter who they are, deserve to be seen, heard, welcomed and safe in every space that they exist in. My goal is to help advocate for those kids. For our kids who maybe don’t always have someone in their corner,” said Dailey.

The nomination period for the 2025 Kentucky Teacher of the Year opens on November 1.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bats
Bat infestation closes down Kentucky school
Legendary Kentucky football coach Roy Kidd has died.
EKU announces passing of legendary Colonel coach
According to the coroner, the body was found Tuesday night at Tri-City Motors on south Highway...
Body found at Kentucky auto dealership, coroner says
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
Devonte Allen, 41 and Hatli Phelps, 41.
5 kids found in car after wild Kentucky chase

Latest News

JCPS confirms pepper spray believed to be used on school bus
It features 3 real-life characters from Kentucky in the story including CASA volunteer manager...
Lexington author’s book teaches kids about foster care
Truancy is becoming an increasingly larger problem not just in Kentucky schools, but across the...
‘Commitment to Graduate’ assembly held to encourage Lexington students
Dozens of dogs found in ‘deplorable’ conditions at Kentucky home, police say
Dozens of dogs found in ‘deplorable’ conditions at Kentucky home, police say