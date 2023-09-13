Lexington author’s book teaches kids about foster care

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many kids in foster care have a lot of questions that sometimes aren’t easy to answer.

A book written by a Lexington author hopes to answer some of those questions while inspiring others to volunteer.

Melynda Jamison has a heart for serving others.

Not only is she the Executive Director at CASA of Lexington, but she’s also a published author.

CASA stands for court-appointed special advocates. It’s a volunteer position that allows people to advocate for abused and neglected children. They spend a lot of time with the children they serve. Leaving many children wondering - what is a CASA?

A book written by Jamison, ”Oscar’s Family,” showcases what a CASA is while also addressing other difficult topics.

“Maybe that’s not your biological mother that you’re living with,” said Jamison. “Or maybe you don’t have two parents. So it talks about that and navigates that and hopefully makes a child understand you can be proud of what your family looks like. Many people can make up a family, especially in today’s society when we have so many unique, beautiful, blended families of all types.”

“Oscar’s Family” was illustrated by local artist Matthew Walden.

It features three real-life characters from Kentucky in the story, including CASA volunteer manager Liz Noffsinger, a service dog named Matilda, and a kindergarten teacher who worked in Perryville, Kentucky for 49 years, Gail Best.

The book has been shared with CASA programs all over the country.

You can purchase “Oscar’s Family” on Amazon. You can also purchase “Oscar’s Family” at the Plaid Elephant in Danville and KY Soaps and Such in Stanford.

All proceeds benefit CASA of Lexington.

Melynda says they are always in need of more volunteers in all of the counties they serve.

