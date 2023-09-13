Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Racing to resume at Churchill Downs amid concerns over horse fatalities

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By David Mattingly
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With fall racing set to begin at Churchill Downs Thursday, track officials appeared focused on Kentucky Derby 150 and the future.

“That’s part of our obligation at Churchill Downs,” Churchill Downs Inc. CEO Bill Carstanjen said. “Keep it fresh, keep it new keep growing, keep introducing new things.”

A ceremonial topping off of the track’s new paddock Wednesday came on the heels of an investigation, that found no clear reason for a spate of horse fatalities at Churchill in the spring.

12 horses died in a month, forcing spring racing to move to another track.

A months-long investigation by the Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) dug deeply into Churchill Downs operations. The 197-page report released Tuesday examined multiple factors, including time horses spent on and off the track, how fast they ran, their injuries and where they happened on the track, in addition to the composition and maintenance of the track itself.

However, the findings were inconclusive. Why so many horses died in such a short period of time at the nation’s premier track remains a mystery, with no guarantee it won’t happen again.

Both Carstanjen and Racetrack President Mike Anderson left the ceremony without taking questions, but not before leaving no doubt about the impact of the state’s signature industry.

”It’s a major, major industry in the state,” Carstanjen said. “It employs 60,000 people. It generates hundreds of millions of dollars, billions of dollars of economic activity.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bats
Bat infestation closes down Kentucky school
According to the coroner, the body was found Tuesday night at Tri-City Motors on south Highway...
Body found at Kentucky auto dealership, coroner says
Legendary Kentucky football coach Roy Kidd has died.
EKU announces passing of legendary Colonel coach
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
Devonte Allen, 41 and Hatli Phelps, 41.
5 kids found in car after wild Kentucky chase

Latest News

City of Lexington asking for input on how to make the streets safer
Middle Springs Farm honors the Commonwealth in Kentucky corn maze
Middle Springs Farm celebrates the Commonwealth
Eastern Kentucky University is welcoming high school students to campus to visit the science...
EKU hosts STEM Week for high school students
Victories are won and lost in the sale ring at Keeneland's September Yearling Sale.
Farm celebrates first million-dollar sale at Keeneland