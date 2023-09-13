Everyday Kentucky
Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, former presidential candidate and governor, won’t seek reelection in 2024

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes, at the Capitol in...
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(AP) - Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday that he will not run for reelection in 2024, creating a wide-open contest in a state that heavily favors Republicans and is expected to attract a crowded field.

Romney, a former presidential candidate and governor of Massachusetts, made the announcement in a video statement. He said the country is ready for a new generation of leadership.

The 76-year-old easily won election in reliably GOP Utah in 2018 but was expected to face more resistance from his own party after he emerged as one of the most visible members to break with former President Donald Trump, who is still the party’s de-facto leader.

