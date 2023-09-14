Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Advocates see decrease in gun violence in Lexington

Lexington city leaders continue their efforts to make the city safer.
Lexington city leaders continue their efforts to make the city safer.(WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington city leaders continue their efforts to make the city safer.

The Gun Violence Task Force met to discuss ways to prevent violence, focusing on gun access and mental health.

The city’s ONE Lexington is a part of that task force. They work with community partners to engage our youth.

Devine Carama, director of ONE Lexington, says they are putting forth many efforts to improve safety.

“The less homicides, the less shootings. For us, it’s not just about the numbers, but that means less families being impacted by gun violence,” Carama said.

He says they’ve seen a positive change across the city, and it’s a change they’ve been working towards for quite some time.

“We’ve seen the numbers come down this year which has allowed us to get into prevention mode a little bit more, so a lot of in-school mentoring programs, a lot of alternative programs for youth that have been impacted by gun violence, so it’s a busy, busy time.” He said.

Compared to this time last year, Carama says, there have been 31 fewer shootings in Lexington.

He says ONE Lexington has 16 different weekly groups that work throughout the community, and they reach nearly 300 students a week.

“Now we can focus on that.” Carama said, “We can bring community partners together, and we can be a little more strategic because we are not in the crisis mode we were in last year.”

He says when they compare this time last year to now, at the start of the school year, it’s like night and day.

That’s why they want to start focusing on prevention and getting to the root problems that start at such a young age.

“I think we’re finally getting past that post-COVID bump that really set a lot of our young people back in so many ways, and I think they’re finally just getting caught up. It’s a perfect storm of things happening in the city, and we just want to keep that momentum going,” Carama said.

There have been 14 gun-related homicides in 2023. In 2022, there were 27 gun-related homicides by this time of the year.

Carama says as they continue to work with those in the community, he is hopeful that this forward progress will continue.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the coroner, the body was found Tuesday night at Tri-City Motors on south Highway...
Body found at Kentucky auto dealership, coroner says
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Man o’ War and Clearwater is Back open after a car flipped over Thursday morning. Police say...
Driver not found after car plunges into water in Lexington crash
The city of Richmond will soon get flock cameras.
Flock cameras coming to another central Kentucky city
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Latest News

The Infantry Fighting Vehicle or tank as some veterans say, is now a part of the Mt. Vernon...
Mt. Vernon Veterans’ Park finally has military vehicle delivered
A Fayette County Circuit Court judge sentenced the conviction murderer of three-year-old...
Lexington man sentenced for sexually assaulting, killing young girl
When can we expect to see fall colors?
WATCH | When can we expect to see fall colors?
In our area, we see leaves change color generally throughout the month of October.
When can we expect to see fall colors?