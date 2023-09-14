Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Arby’s adds Big Game Burger made with venison, elk to menu

The Big Game Burger will be available for a limited time and in limited quantities beginning...
The Big Game Burger will be available for a limited time and in limited quantities beginning Sept. 12.(Inspire Brands)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Arby’s is adding a new burger to the menu that includes meat from a blend of venison, elk, and ground beef.

The Big Game Burger will be available for a limited time and in limited quantities beginning Sept. 12.

Arby’s said the burger is an evolution of the venison sandwich that was introduced to the menu in 2017.

The Big Game Burger includes a patty made from a blend of venison, elk, and ground beef, then topped with crispy onions, tangy pickles, and melty Swiss cheese. The burger is finished with a dark cherry steak sauce, a popular flavor pairing with venison.

The Big Game Burger is available at Arby’s restaurants nationwide, starting at $8.79.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the coroner, the body was found Tuesday night at Tri-City Motors on south Highway...
Body found at Kentucky auto dealership, coroner says
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
A federal trial began Monday afternoon to decide damages after a judge ruled the former Rowan...
Juries determine damages in same-sex couples’ lawsuits against Kim Davis
Animal rescue groups say they’re working to help with the overwhelming situation. They say the...
Dozens of dogs found in ‘deplorable’ conditions at Kentucky home, police say
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Latest News

Police rescued a do from a raging river and waterfall in Massachusetts. (CNN, WELLESLEY PD)
Take a Look: Rescue dog rescued from waterfall
Adam Sandler attends the Independent Filmmaker Project's 29th annual IFP Gotham Awards at...
Adam Sandler announces new fall tour with stops in 25 cities
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump won’t be tried with Powell and Chesebro next month in Georgia election case
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 4
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 4
FILE - The Alabama Public Library Service will create a list of potentially inappropriate books.
Alabama Public Library Service set to create a list of potentially inappropriate books