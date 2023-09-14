Big Blue Madness to be held October 13 in Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Tickets for Big Blue Madness, presented by Kinetic by Windstream, will be distributed exclusively online at Ticketmaster.com and through the Ticketmaster app starting at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 29. Big Blue Madness, the annual tipoff to the Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball seasons, will take place Oct. 13 in Rupp Arena at 7 p.m. Tickets to Big Blue Madness will be free again this year. Due to the ongoing renovation of Memorial Coliseum, there will be no in-person ticket distribution this year. All patrons require a ticket for Big Blue Madness, regardless of age. Online orders will have a minimal service fee attached, and there will be a limit of two tickets per household. All duplicate orders will automatically be canceled. Due to high demand, UK Athletics cannot guarantee that all fans will receive tickets. A limited number of tickets will be held for UK students, and information will be posted online at UKStudentTix.com once it is finalized. With limited quantities available, students may wish to consider ordering through the public distribution on Sept. 29. Big Blue Madness Presented by Kinetic by Windstream will feature introductions of both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, contests, practice drills, videos and more. This will be the 18th time Madness has been held in Rupp Arena. SEC Network will televise Big Blue Madness live for fans unable to attend in person.

Winner of the 2023 GLOBL JAM, Kentucky men’s basketball boasts the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class with seven first-year signees, including five top-25 prospects in Aaron Bradshaw, Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards, Reed Sheppard and D.J. Wagner. Jordan Burks, who led OTE in points per game, and Joey Hart, who captured a state high school crown, were spring additions, while Zvonimir Ivišić, a native of Croatia, was added in August.

Additionally, Kentucky signed one of the top graduate transfers in Tre Mitchell, who has played in 102 collegiate games, making 92 starts, and has scored 1,398 career points.

The Cats will also return Antonio Reeves, who averaged 14.4 points per game a season ago and was named the SEC’s Sixth Man of the Year. Sophomores Ugonna Onyenso and Adou Thiero also return. Onyenso had a per-40-minute average of 5.7 blocks per game, while Thiero played nearly 10 minutes a game and was a spark off the bench. Fans interested in purchasing new season tickets for the upcoming year are encouraged to sign up now for the men’s basketball season ticket lottery. Season ticket pricing information is available here.

Fans interested in new lower-level season tickets that are available with a capital pledge commitment may contact the K Fund at (859) 257-6300 or KFund@uky.edu to learn more.

In 2023-24, the UK women’s basketball program will be celebrating 50 seasons of varsity status.

In celebration of the 50th jubilee, Big Blue Nation can expect in-game elements such as guest appearances and on-court recognitions, recap videos and feature story videos, trivia games, decade-themed giveaways and more. Throughout the season, fans can also enjoy “where are they now” updates, interviews and Q&As, a printable and digital timeline experience and more.

The Wildcats boast a 12-person roster in 2023-24, including five Kentucky natives and three Miss Kentucky Basketball recipients. One of those Cats includes combo guard Maddie Scherr.

The Florence, Kentucky, native averaged 11.6 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per game in 2022-23. She concluded the regular season ranked as the Southeastern Conference leader in free-throw percentage (91.8). The rising senior also concluded the regular season ranked fourth in the SEC with 4.2 assists per game and 55 steals, fifth in the SEC with 110 assists and sixth in the SEC with 2.1 steals per game.

Fans interested in women’s basketball season tickets should visit ukathletics.com/takeover.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.