City of Lexington asking for input on how to make the streets safer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington wants your opinion on how to make streets safer.

They are launching a ‘Complete Streets’ initiative in an effort to make transportation in the city safer, affordable, accessible, and dependable.

The City is putting together a plan that will guide the initiative over the next five years.

You can fill out a survey here.

Paper copies of the survey are available at the Lexington Public Library branches.

