City of Lexington asking for input on how to make the streets safer
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington wants your opinion on how to make streets safer.
They are launching a ‘Complete Streets’ initiative in an effort to make transportation in the city safer, affordable, accessible, and dependable.
The City is putting together a plan that will guide the initiative over the next five years.
You can fill out a survey here.
Paper copies of the survey are available at the Lexington Public Library branches.
