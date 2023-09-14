Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

COLD CASE | Boyd County, Ky ‘John Doe’ identified

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A body discovered in 2020 in a shallow grave in Boyd County, Kentucky has been identified.

The Boyd County Coroner confirmed on Thursday that the John Doe has been identified as Zachary Taylor Pearson.

Pearson’s body was found on a property off East Park Drive in July of 2020.

The Boyd County Coroner’s Office reached out to Kentucky State Police after the body was exhumed.

While the body was not identified at the time of the discovery, troopers did determine the death as a homicide.

According to the coroner, Pearson, who was originally from St. Albans, West Virginia, would have been 23 years old at the time of his death.

The coroner tells WSAZ.com a company called Othram reached out to investigators and helped solve this case.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the coroner, the body was found Tuesday night at Tri-City Motors on south Highway...
Body found at Kentucky auto dealership, coroner says
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
A federal trial began Monday afternoon to decide damages after a judge ruled the former Rowan...
Juries determine damages in same-sex couples’ lawsuits against Kim Davis
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
The city of Richmond will soon get flock cameras.
Flock cameras coming to another central Kentucky city

Latest News

The state attorney general's office says it is looking into a popular home warranty company...
WKYT Investigates | Home warranty warning: Not all companies ‘created equal,’ experts say, amid complaints
55 restaurants participated in AVOL Kentucky’s ‘Dining out for Life’ event Thursday.
‘Dining out for Life’ returns to Lexington
The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) named Robin Fields Kinney as interim state commissioner...
Board names interim commissioner of Kentucky Department of Education
Marijuana
Good Question: Can marijuana be legalized at the county level?