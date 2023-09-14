Everyday Kentucky
Driver not found after car plunges into water in Lexington crash

Police say the car ran off the road and turned over an embankment into some water.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Man o’ War and Clearwater is back open after a car flipped over Thursday morning.

Police say the car ran off the road and turned over an embankment into some water.

They found the vehicle upside down but couldn’t find a driver.

Traffic was blocked on the outer loop of Man o’ War for around two hours.

This is a developing story.

