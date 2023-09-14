Driver not found after car plunges into water in Lexington crash
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Man o’ War and Clearwater is back open after a car flipped over Thursday morning.
Police say the car ran off the road and turned over an embankment into some water.
They found the vehicle upside down but couldn’t find a driver.
Traffic was blocked on the outer loop of Man o’ War for around two hours.
This is a developing story.
