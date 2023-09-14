FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Focuses On The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fall is sometimes a rather short season around here, but that’s not the case this year as fall starts earlier than normal. This awesome weather goes into the weekend before some changes start to show up.

The forecast for today and Friday are just phenomenal with lows in the 40s for many and highs mainly 70-75. Skies will be mostly sunny with just a fair-weather cloud or two showing up.

All of this comes from a big dip in the jet stream allowing Canadian high pressure to setup across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley.

An upper level system scoots across the region this weekend and brings our next chance for some showers and a reinforcing shot of pleasant temps.

Those showers arrive Saturday and take us into Sunday. It’s not a washout, but the threat for some rain to impact the UK game Saturday evening is increasing.

Temps are in the 70-75 degree range this weekend and will stay in the 70s early next week.

