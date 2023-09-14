Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Focuses On The Weekend

radar
radar(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fall is sometimes a rather short season around here, but that’s not the case this year as fall starts earlier than normal. This awesome weather goes into the weekend before some changes start to show up.

The forecast for today and Friday are just phenomenal with lows in the 40s for many and highs mainly 70-75. Skies will be mostly sunny with just a fair-weather cloud or two showing up.

All of this comes from a big dip in the jet stream allowing Canadian high pressure to setup across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley.

An upper level system scoots across the region this weekend and brings our next chance for some showers and a reinforcing shot of pleasant temps.

Those showers arrive Saturday and take us into Sunday. It’s not a washout, but the threat for some rain to impact the UK game Saturday evening is increasing.

Temps are in the 70-75 degree range this weekend and will stay in the 70s early next week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the coroner, the body was found Tuesday night at Tri-City Motors on south Highway...
Body found at Kentucky auto dealership, coroner says
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
A federal trial began Monday afternoon to decide damages after a judge ruled the former Rowan...
Juries determine damages in same-sex couples’ lawsuits against Kim Davis
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
The city of Richmond will soon get flock cameras.
Flock cameras coming to another central Kentucky city

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will stay down
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pleasant streak of weather holds until the weekend
temps
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks True Fall Temps
Temperatures will drop
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The cooler trend is here