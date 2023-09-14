Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pleasant streak of weather holds until the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The trend of cool mornings and very nice days will continue!

There will be a few more mornings that will fall all the way down to the 40s for lows. This is normal for around October 10th and not for mid-September. These daytime highs also have some October characteristics. Every single day has a shot at entering the low to mid-70s. There is even a chance for some upper-70s by the middle of next week.

Our Saturday forecast could be a little cooler! That is why I said each day will have a “shot” at hitting those 70s. If the timing of this rain stays as aggressive as some of the latest runs have suggested, we will likely only reach the 60s for highs. It could also mean a wet go for fans heading out to Kroger Field. It shouldn’t last the entire game but there could definitely be some around during it.

Take care of each other!

