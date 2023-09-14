Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pleasant streak of weather holds until the weekend

Temperatures will stay down
Temperatures will stay down(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The trend of cool mornings and very nice days will continue!

There will be a few more mornings that will fall all the way down to the 40s for lows. This is normal for around October 10th and not for mid-September. These daytime highs also have some October characteristics. Every single day has a shot at entering the low to mid-70s. There is even a chance for some upper-70s by the middle of next week.

Our Saturday forecast could be a little cooler! That is why I said each day will have a “shot” at hitting those 70s. If the timing of this rain stays as aggressive as some of the latest runs have suggested, we will likely only reach the 60s for highs. It could also mean a wet go for fans heading out to Kroger Field. It shouldn’t last the entire game but there could definitely be some around during it.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the coroner, the body was found Tuesday night at Tri-City Motors on south Highway...
Body found at Kentucky auto dealership, coroner says
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
A federal trial began Monday afternoon to decide damages after a judge ruled the former Rowan...
Juries determine damages in same-sex couples’ lawsuits against Kim Davis
Animal rescue groups say they’re working to help with the overwhelming situation. They say the...
Dozens of dogs found in ‘deplorable’ conditions at Kentucky home, police say
Zeus died from pneumonia after getting his front leg amputated.
World’s tallest male dog dies after amputation surgery, owner says

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
temps
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks True Fall Temps
Temperatures will drop
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The cooler trend is here
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast