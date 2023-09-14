Kentucky boy battling cancer gets special surprise

WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - A 6-year-old Kentucky child going through a difficult time received a special surprise.

A nonprofit called Roc Solid Foundation made a stop in Wilmore on their 30-day national tour.

One of the first things a child loses when diagnosed with cancer is the opportunity to play, but Roc Solid is giving that opportunity back to one kid fighting cancer.

“Since the moment that we rolled up. Since the bus came. Since the volunteers came. Guess what the family hasn’t been thinking about? Cancer,” said Eric Newman, founder of Roc Solid.

Ephraim Tuz was diagnosed with leukemia back in 2020. His brother, Benjamin, says he’s been going through treatment ever since.

“He had a little welt right here, they diagnosed him with leukemia. Then he went to remission, and he started going to the hospital for chemo just once a month, and that’s how it is til now,” Benjamin said.

Ephraim and Benjamin have three other siblings, and now that he’s feeling a little better, they’re ready to play with their brother again. That’s why the Roc Solid Foundation made a stop at their house with a gift.

“The reason that we’re out here today is that we’re providing a playset. Why a playset? Because I truly think that play defeats cancer,” Newman said.

Newman was inspired to start this organization dedicated to giving back to children with pediatric cancer because of his own experiences.

“I’m a childhood cancer survivor, and I also lost two cousins to this horrible disease,” Newman said. “So, literally after my fight was done, I witnessed my cousins jump right into it, and I literally saw play be taken from them.”

The playset for Ephraim isn’t the only playset this group has made. They’re on a nationwide tour to do this for families.

“I think by empowering the community, that we’re gonna love and serve every single child fighting pediatric cancer,” said Newman.

In hopes to put a smile on their faces, just like they’re doing for Ephraim.

The organization has built 17 playsets already, but they’re not done yet. They’ve got a little less than halfway to go until they build 30 playsets for the 30 days in September.

The organization builds playsets throughout the year, but they’re building 30 in a row in September for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

