Lexington leaders aim to make streets safer through ‘Complete Streets Initiative’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington saw two deadly hit-and-run crashes involving pedestrians in August.

According to AAA, those are just two of 52 deadly crashes involving pedestrians in the state so far this year.

These deaths are just one of several catalysts behind a project Lexington leaders are launching.

“The goal is to have as few deaths and accidents as possible on our roadways,” said Lexington’s Director of Project Management, Brandi Peacher. “In particular, we see that rising as more cars are on the road, pedestrians and cyclists are on the road, they’re competing for the same space, and a well-designed street, a complete street, makes sure you have space for all of those users.”

Peacher said the Complete Streets Initiative is geared to create safer and more accessible streets for everyone.

“The action plan is being developed. We’ve been working on it this year. We’ve worked with a number of stakeholder groups throughout the community, whether it be the builders or realtors or utility companies; we all play a role in our roadways, and now we’re asking our community to engage and give us your feedback,” she said.

With just a click of a link or the scan of a barcode, those who live and work in the Lexington area have the opportunity to voice their concerns about what needs to be changed.

“You all are the ones who use this on a day-to-day basis, and so we could not make any improvements without understanding first what it is you feel is most important, how you want to use our streets, and that’s what we’re asking them to do is to do the survey and give us their input,” she added.

If anyone does not have access to the survey barcode, paper copies of the survey are at each Lexington Library branch.

Peacher said once the survey is closed and those responses are reviewed, those changes will be implemented within the next several years.

The survey closes on September 24.

