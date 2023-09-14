Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington man sentenced for sexually assaulting, killing young girl

Despite the lengthy sentence, it falls short of the prosecution’s original request.
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County Circuit Court judge sentenced Andrew Buster to 40 years in prison for the murder and sodomy of 3-year-old Lillyann Grace Reck.

Despite the lengthy sentence, it falls short of the prosecution’s original request.

“It’s not as much as we would’ve liked, but we can’t do anything to bring Lillyann back,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kathryn Webster. “We can just work to ensure he doesn’t have access to kids anymore in the future.”

MORE:

Prosecutors initially sought the death penalty against Buster, who pleaded guilty to the murder and sodomy charges.

However, experts determined Buster had a mental disability, which disqualified Buster from being eligible for the death penalty under state law.

“The law just says there’s a very specific type of mental criteria that you have to meet in order to be eligible for the death penalty. Unfortunately, we couldn’t meet that,” said Webster.

Buster’s former sister-in-law, Crytal Sexton, said she is happy with the long sentence but wishes he was sentenced to death.

“I’m excited. I wish he would’ve gotten longer. I wish he would’ve gotten death,” said Sexton.

Lillyann’s father, Joshua Reck, directed his comments towards Buster.

“I beg to the Lord so that I can forgive what you’ve done to some extent, but there ain’t none,” said Reck. “I can’t forgive you for that.”

Buster was also sentenced to 12 months in prison for the sodomy of another three-year-old child. The victim in the case survived, and the sentencing will run concurrently.

The prosecution says Buster will be eligible for parole after serving at least 20 years of his 40-year sentence.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the coroner, the body was found Tuesday night at Tri-City Motors on south Highway...
Body found at Kentucky auto dealership, coroner says
Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Man o’ War and Clearwater is Back open after a car flipped over Thursday morning. Police say...
Driver not found after car plunges into water in Lexington crash
The city of Richmond will soon get flock cameras.
Flock cameras coming to another central Kentucky city
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Latest News

The Infantry Fighting Vehicle or tank as some veterans say, is now a part of the Mt. Vernon...
Mt. Vernon Veterans’ Park finally has military vehicle delivered
Lexington city leaders continue their efforts to make the city safer.
Advocates see decrease in gun violence in Lexington
When can we expect to see fall colors?
WATCH | When can we expect to see fall colors?
In our area, we see leaves change color generally throughout the month of October.
When can we expect to see fall colors?