Middle Springs Farm celebrates the Commonwealth

Middle Springs Farm honors the Commonwealth in Kentucky corn maze
Middle Springs Farm honors the Commonwealth in Kentucky corn maze
By Alexis Martin
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paris, Ky. (WKYT) - At Middle Springs Farm, you can learn about and visit 12 cities in Kentucky in under an hour.

The “Get lost in a-maze-ing KY” corn maze is modeled after the state. Different paths through the maze are named after major Kentucky roadways, leading you to 12 different Kentucky cities.

“You can kind of wind your way through, and just like you’d be trying to find your way through the state of Kentucky, you can find your way through the corn maze,” Justin Menke, owner of Middle Springs Farm, said.

Menke created the maze by himself.

“I used my phone’s GPS to actually spray paint the pathways, and then when the corn was about knee high, I came back, spray painted the pathways, and then cut it with just my zero turn lawn mower.”

The farm is great to bring your family to for a fun fall day while supporting Kentucky’s agritourism industry.

“We’re bringing people out to our little corner of the county, that people might not otherwise come out here, and that has benefits for small family farms like ours, but then also the greater community,” Menke said.

The farm has flower picking, hayrides, and other activities, and it will be open on weekends through Halloween.

