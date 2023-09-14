Everyday Kentucky
Mt. Vernon Veterans’ Park finally has military vehicle delivered

The Infantry Fighting Vehicle or tank as some veterans say, is now a part of the Mt. Vernon...
The Infantry Fighting Vehicle or tank as some veterans say, is now a part of the Mt. Vernon Veteran's Park(PHIL PENDLETON)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MT. VERON, Ky. (WKYT) -Veteran’s Park has become a symbol of pride for many in Mt. Vernon, but it was missing something many wanted.

“This is a tank. APC, a mini version of a tank,” said Vietnam Veteran Tommy Hodges.

Local veterans say it’s specifically called a Bradley Fighting Vehicle, but getting it here was a challenge. They were told it was going to cost $15,000 to transport. Senator Brandon Storm was able to find someone to help.

“He told me if we could find another one, he would get it here. So I found another one, and he’s getting it here,” said veteran Kathy Bobo.

Funding questions aside, the vehicle made the trip, but driving it inside the park was another challenge.

“That is a pretty tight curve there,” said veteran Jim Rigsby as he watched the wide-load tractor-trailer attempt to make a tight corner surrounded by a fence on one side and wooden posts and rocks on another. “Don’t know if they can get in there or not.”

But after using a crane to yank out a fence post, it was on its way again and soon inside the park.

“What is significant about this piece is that it is still in use. They had decommissioned two of them. And we were lucky to get one of them,” said Bobo.

“They were troop carriers. I was fortunate enough not to have to stay in one of them. Some guys never left them,” said Hodges.

The tank will be part of a park that salutes and honors all who were part of numerous wars and conflicts.

“If it not for veterans, we would not be here,” Hodges said. “That is a fact whether it’s peace time or war time. Because in peacetime, that means they are doing their job, too.”

