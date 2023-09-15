4-year-old undergoing cancer treatments surprised with custom backyard playset

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Volunteers with Shady Rays partnered up with the Roc Solid Foundation to give a boy undergoing cancer treatment a special surprise.

On Friday, 4-year-old Jaxson and his family came home to a brand new, custom backyard playset.

Jaxson is a pediatric oncology patient undergoing treatment at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville after he was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma in June.

According to a release, the playset build is part of Shady Rays’ ongoing commitment to the Roc Solid Foundation, and its Play Defeats Cancer Tour.

During the Play Defeats Cancer Tour, Roc Solid and its partners build 30 playsets in 30 days for kids fighting cancer during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

