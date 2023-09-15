Everyday Kentucky
4-year-old undergoing cancer treatments surprised with custom backyard playset

Jaxson was first diagnosed with Neuroblastoma in June.
Jaxson was first diagnosed with Neuroblastoma in June.(ShadyRays Impact)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Volunteers with Shady Rays partnered up with the Roc Solid Foundation to give a boy undergoing cancer treatment a special surprise.

On Friday, 4-year-old Jaxson and his family came home to a brand new, custom backyard playset.

Jaxson is a pediatric oncology patient undergoing treatment at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville after he was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma in June.

According to a release, the playset build is part of Shady Rays’ ongoing commitment to the Roc Solid Foundation, and its Play Defeats Cancer Tour.

During the Play Defeats Cancer Tour, Roc Solid and its partners build 30 playsets in 30 days for kids fighting cancer during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

