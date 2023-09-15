Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

‘Be seen and heard’: Motorcyclists share tips on riding safely

Behind the Wheel: Motorcycle Safety.
Behind the Wheel: Motorcycle Safety.(KPTV)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In 2021, there were nearly 6,000 motorcyclists killed across the county, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Although summer is coming to a close, people ride motorcycles all year round.

“We are having shorter days,” said Mike Minton, Manager of Parts at Harley Davidson. “At dusk, the sun is in people’s eyes a lot of the time.”

At Harley Davidson’s Man o’ War location in Lexington, Minton helps with the upkeep of your motorcycle. He says he makes sure your bike fits you.

“If the bike doesn’t fit you, you will get tired, your shoulders will get tired, you’ll start paying attention to your own aches and pains instead of the road around you,” Minton said.

He says the right fit can help you maneuver and react better when you’re driving. He adds that it helps to stabilize the bike.

Minton says two things they talk about often in the motorcycle world is: making sure you’re seen and heard.

“LED technology is so advanced now than it was five or ten years ago. As much lighting as you can get on that bike, it makes it super safe because if you’re at a stop sign and you have enough lighting in the back, they actually see you there.” Minton said.

The Manager of Apparel and Licensing for Harley Davidson, Alisha Urzua, helps customers buy the proper gear. That can be helmets, jackets, or gloves.

“It’s very important to make sure, not only that you have the right gear, but that it fits you properly to keep you safe. If you don’t have the proper gear for the type of riding that you’re doing and it doesn’t fit you properly if anything were to happen, your gear is not going to be there to protect you like it needs to.” Urzua said.

Urzua says they all have different types of jackets for different seasons as well.

“It’s getting darker earlier, so we show them the kind of the high visibility jackets that have the brighter colors, the reflective piping on that, and it’s for them to keep them on if they’re riding at nighttime,” Urzua said.

They say taking the proper steps before getting on the road can keep you and other drivers safe.

Harley Davidson also hosts motorcycle riding classes on Friday nights and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
Man o’ War and Clearwater is Back open after a car flipped over Thursday morning. Police say...
Driver not found after car plunges into water in Lexington crash
Morgan County Coroner
Lawsuit accuses Ky. coroner of leaving body in hot SUV overnight
Pearson’s body was found on a property off East Park Drive in July of 2020.
COLD CASE | Boyd County, Ky ‘John Doe’ identified
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Latest News

Shopping carts have been seen in and around Lexington, but not necessarily in the parking lots...
Retail officials lay out the cost of missing carts for local stores
Animal rescue groups and shelter often have to bear the burden of cost when it comes to neglect...
Kentucky lawmakers say animal abuse case shows need for stricter laws
MSU has owned and operated the powerful 21-meter space tracking antenna for nearly 20 years and...
Morehead State University hosting aerospace conference
Shopping carts have been seen in and around Lexington, but not necessarily where they belong.
WATCH | Retail officials lay out the cost of missing carts for local stores