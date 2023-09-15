Everyday Kentucky
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Lexington crash

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County coroner has released the name of the motorcyclist who died in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night.

The crash happened around 10:30 at the intersection of South Broadway and Anglianna.

According to the coroner, 20-year-old Jerry Creech crashed into a car.

The coroner says Creech died at the scene.

Police would not tell us if anyone is facing charges.

South Broadway is back open.

This is a developing story.

