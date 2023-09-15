Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Lexington crash
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County coroner has released the name of the motorcyclist who died in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night.
The crash happened around 10:30 at the intersection of South Broadway and Anglianna.
According to the coroner, 20-year-old Jerry Creech crashed into a car.
The coroner says Creech died at the scene.
Police would not tell us if anyone is facing charges.
South Broadway is back open.
This is a developing story.
