FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Some Weekend Rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another absolutely awesome fall day across the region but some changes are blowing in for the weekend. These changes bring an increasing threat for rain, especially into central and eastern Kentucky.

Highs this afternoon are back into the 70s with just a few clouds around, especially in the southeast.

Another big bowling ball upper level system swings eastward across the region Saturday and Sunday. This brings some showers and a rumble of thunder to the region on Saturday with the best chance across the eastern half of the state. This action comes in from southwest to northeast.

By the time we hit Sunday, wraparound showers, gusty winds and fairly cool temps will be common. Highs are mainly low 70s.

Slow clearing takes place on Monday with very nice temps once again. This leads us into another pleasant week of weather.

