Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Some Weekend Rain

radar
radar(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another absolutely awesome fall day across the region but some changes are blowing in for the weekend. These changes bring an increasing threat for rain, especially into central and eastern Kentucky.

Highs this afternoon are back into the 70s with just a few clouds around, especially in the southeast.

Another big bowling ball upper level system swings eastward across the region Saturday and Sunday. This brings some showers and a rumble of thunder to the region on Saturday with the best chance across the eastern half of the state. This action comes in from southwest to northeast.

By the time we hit Sunday, wraparound showers, gusty winds and fairly cool temps will be common. Highs are mainly low 70s.

Slow clearing takes place on Monday with very nice temps once again. This leads us into another pleasant week of weather.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
Man o’ War and Clearwater is Back open after a car flipped over Thursday morning. Police say...
Driver not found after car plunges into water in Lexington crash
Morgan County Coroner
Lawsuit accuses Ky. coroner of leaving body in hot SUV overnight
Pearson’s body was found on a property off East Park Drive in July of 2020.
COLD CASE | Boyd County, Ky ‘John Doe’ identified
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Showers will sweep in on Saturday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures stay pleasant as weekend rains arrive
radar
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Focuses On The Weekend
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast