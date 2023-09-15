Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures stay pleasant as weekend rains arrive

Showers will sweep in on Saturday
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This looks like another really nice day across Kentucky, and then showers roll in for the weekend.

This Friday looks absolutely wonderful! Temperatures will likely run around the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. By the end of the day, clouds will begin to thicken and some showers are getting ready to move through.

Rain chances increase for Saturday. This doesn’t look like a washout of a day but we will have some rain around. Timing of these showers, in Lexington, will increase for the afternoon and evening hours. In Southern Kentucky, it looks like your chance will increase by mid-morning or by midday. All of that rain will keep sweeping through southeastern Kentucky. At the end of the weekend, some in the mountains could pick up an inch or so of rainfall.

Next week will feature a little bit of a bump in our highs. Normal highs for that time period come in around 79 and we have a good shot of tracking highs in the low 80s.

Take care of each other!

