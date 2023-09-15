Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book

A recent catch in Alaska looks like it came straight out of Dr. Seuss’ “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.” (Source: KTUU)
By Jordan Rodenberger and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – A recent catch in Alaska looks like it came straight out of Dr. Seuss’ “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.”

In late August, Joe Chmeleck, owner of The Lodge at Otter Cover in Homer, reeled in a rock greenling with colors so vibrant that it went viral on Facebook.

A catch that appears out of a Dr. Seuss book, the blue flesh of this rock greenling is caused by a green bile pigment called Biliverdin, according to Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist Donald Arthur.

While scientists know where the blue pigment comes from, they are still unsure why fish produce it – it could be a result of UV radiation, diet, or genetics, Arthur said.

Chmeleck’s post has left hundreds of commenters in awe.

“I had no idea anything like that was going to happen ... it’s been absolutely insane,” Chmeleck said of the internet’s response. “People are going crazy, so, so many people are like, ‘I’ve never seen anything like that.’ I think there are actually 17 different countries that have seen the post so far.”

The toxic-looking fish could perplex even the most experienced anglers. However, it is safe to eat, and the meat turns from blue to white when cooked.

“We filleted it, cooked it up and it was absolutely fantastic,” Chmeleck said.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
Man o’ War and Clearwater is Back open after a car flipped over Thursday morning. Police say...
Driver not found after car plunges into water in Lexington crash
Morgan County Coroner
Lawsuit accuses Ky. coroner of leaving body in hot SUV overnight
Pearson’s body was found on a property off East Park Drive in July of 2020.
COLD CASE | Boyd County, Ky ‘John Doe’ identified
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Latest News

FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a rally for teachers and education funding, April...
Kansas to no longer change transgender people’s birth certificates to reflect gender identities
Shopping carts have been seen in and around Lexington, but not necessarily in the parking lots...
Retail officials lay out the cost of missing carts for local stores
Craig Mold, farmer
Low wages, high costs: The survival of a small family farm
Over the past decade, cereal has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.
Fewer people are eating cereal as sales continue to fall, analysts say
Low wages, high costs: The survival of a small family farm