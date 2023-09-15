Morehead State University hosting aerospace conference

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - The aerospace industry is now Kentucky’s number one export, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development.

Morehead State University is at the forefront of training future leaders in this field. This weekend, MSU is hosting the Appalachian Space Technology and Research Advancements Conference.

Friday, Congressman Hal Rogers, a large proponent of the space science program at MSU, was joined by Bill Nelson, a former United States senator from Florida and the current administrator for NASA.

Nelson says that NASA’s partnership with MSU is critical for the program’s success because of its major deep space communication dish.

“That way, we have a backup and a major partner, a private partner, that communicates as we go further and further into deep space,” Nelson said.

MSU has owned and operated the powerful 21-meter space tracking antenna for nearly 20 years and recently added another 12-meter dish. They both serve as an Earth station for satellite mission support.

