Sheriff: Somerset man arrested one week after shooting

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Somerset man has been arrested for a shooting that happened last week.

The Sheriff’s Office says Randy Alex Davidson shot his girlfriend at their home on September 7 after a domestic violence situation.

It happened around 10:30 that night.

She is expected to be okay.

Davidson is charged with first-degree assault and is currently in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

