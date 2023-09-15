Sheriff: Somerset man arrested one week after shooting
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Somerset man has been arrested for a shooting that happened last week.
The Sheriff’s Office says Randy Alex Davidson shot his girlfriend at their home on September 7 after a domestic violence situation.
It happened around 10:30 that night.
She is expected to be okay.
Davidson is charged with first-degree assault and is currently in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
