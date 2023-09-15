Everyday Kentucky
Suspect charged in connection with Frankfort, Lexington crime sprees

Maurice Curry Jr.
Maurice Curry Jr.(Madison Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police just charged a man in connection to a string of robberies over the weekend.

They say 22-year-old Maurice Curry robbed Lex Liquor early Sunday morning. He went on to rob the Speedway on Tate Creek Road, where police say he assaulted the clerk.

Police say he then robbed someone outside a gas station on Abigail Way.

Curry is currently in the Franklin County Detention Center, where he’s already charged with a string of robberies there.

