Versailles holds ceremony for Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Recognition Day

Versailles holds ceremony for Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Recognition Day
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday is National Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Recognition Day, and the Woodford County community is taking a moment to remember those heroes.

People paid their respects at a ceremony in Versailles Friday morning.

“It not only honors those families who have loved ones that are prisoners of war or missing in action, it also honors our veterans and active duty service members,” said Judge-Executive James Kay.

Community members host a brief ceremony like this every year, saying prayers for the remaining families, singing songs of remembrance and sharing gratitude for their freedom.

“Those who were prisoners of war and missing in action experienced some of the worst of the worst, and so we’re honoring them today,” said Kay.

The time of reflection even continues further into Kentucky, ending the day of remembrance with a graveside ceremony at the Midway Cemetery.

It’s a tradition to show Woodford Countians what the county stands for.

“In Woodford County, Kentucky we appreciate our military. We honor them. We remember the sacrifices, and we lift those up who have done brave and courageous things,” said Kay.

National Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Recognition Day is celebrated nationwide every third Friday in September. It’s been this way since 1979 after over 2,500 Vietnam War POW/MIAs for yearly national recognition.

