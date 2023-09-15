Everyday Kentucky
Woman accused of threatening people with a shotgun outside Ky. Walmart

Police say they were called to the Walmart just before 2 p.m. Thursday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is accused of threatening people outside the Berea Walmart with a shotgun.

Police say they were called to the Walmart just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses told police the woman, identified as Stardust Chase, said she found a shotgun in the garbage and told a victim that “they were next.” They say she then got the gun and pointed it at another victim.

When police arrested Chase, they also found the shotgun in her car.

No one was hurt.

Chase is facing several charges, including wanton endangerment and terroristic threatening.

