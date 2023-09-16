Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | A chance for rain before a quiet week ahead

The best chance for rain comes Saturday night into the overnight hours.
The best chance for rain comes Saturday night into the overnight hours.(WKYT)
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mostly cloudy skies for this evening, with rain showers arriving in the area. Temperatures will start out in the 70s. Scattered showers are possible for the UK football game this evening. Areas to the south and east will see rain likely throughout the evening and overnight. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

A front will approach the area on Sunday, and that will bring more scattered showers into the forecast, especially in the afternoon. We likely will have some sunshine throughout the day, so no washout is expected. A comfortable day with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. A few showers will stick around into the evening and overnight, but most should stay dry. Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

A quiet week follows as high pressure settles back into the area. Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Turning mostly clear for the evening and overnight with lows into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday will have plenty of sunshine with just a few passing clouds. A pleasant day with highs in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Temperatures will continue to warm throughout the rest of the week. Highs mid to late next week will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for highs, with mid to upper 50s for lows.

A very nice end of the week into the weekend as temperatures will stay around average for highs and lows.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Lexington crash
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say
Several shedded skins were found, indicating as many as 40 snakes may have lived there at some...
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman is accused of threatening people outside the Berea Walmart with a shotgun.
Woman accused of threatening people with a shotgun outside Ky. Walmart
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

FastCast saturday morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Showers increase
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Showers will move in for some Kentuckians today
It’s another absolutely awesome fall day across the region but some changes are blowing in for...
WATCH | Chris Bailey's FastCast for Friday, Sept. 15th
radar
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Some Weekend Rain