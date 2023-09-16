Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | A chance for rain before a quiet week ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mostly cloudy skies for this evening, with rain showers arriving in the area. Temperatures will start out in the 70s. Scattered showers are possible for the UK football game this evening. Areas to the south and east will see rain likely throughout the evening and overnight. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

A front will approach the area on Sunday, and that will bring more scattered showers into the forecast, especially in the afternoon. We likely will have some sunshine throughout the day, so no washout is expected. A comfortable day with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. A few showers will stick around into the evening and overnight, but most should stay dry. Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

A quiet week follows as high pressure settles back into the area. Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Turning mostly clear for the evening and overnight with lows into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday will have plenty of sunshine with just a few passing clouds. A pleasant day with highs in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Temperatures will continue to warm throughout the rest of the week. Highs mid to late next week will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for highs, with mid to upper 50s for lows.

A very nice end of the week into the weekend as temperatures will stay around average for highs and lows.

