Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Showers will move in for some Kentuckians today

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have been pretty dry for most of the week. Showers will be back today!

Rain chances are set to increase as the day plays out. Most of you will be dry until we reach the afternoon and evening hours. This first push of rain looks like it will hang out mainly to the south and east of Lexington. Some of these could become a little heavier at times.

Scattered chances of showers & storms will continue through your Sunday. I actually think that we have a better thunderstorm chance during that time. Again, this is mainly a scattered threat of rain and storms.

Temperatures look to warm up next week and reach the low 80s. This puts us on track to see highs above normal for a change. These past few days have included below-average temperatures but we will leave that behind for a little while.

Take care of each other!

