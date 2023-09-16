Everyday Kentucky
Motorcyclist killed in Leestown Road crash

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 3:01 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Police say one person died in the crash.

Lexington Police say it happened around 4:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Leestown Road and Lucille Drive.

Police say a crash collided with a motorycle in that intersection.

They say the motorcyclist had been traveling outbound on Leestown Road.

Police say they were taken to the hospital where they later died.

Their name has not yet been released.

A crash reconstruction unit is investigating.

The road was shut down, but police say it is back open.

