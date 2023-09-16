Motorcyclist killed in Leestown Road crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Police say one person died in the crash.

Lexington Police say it happened around 4:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Leestown Road and Lucille Drive.

Police say a crash collided with a motorycle in that intersection.

They say the motorcyclist had been traveling outbound on Leestown Road.

Police say they were taken to the hospital where they later died.

Their name has not yet been released.

A crash reconstruction unit is investigating.

The road was shut down, but police say it is back open.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.