Pedestrian dies following hit-and-run in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run accident.

Lexington Police say the crash happened around 10 p.m. Friday night at the intersection of New Circle Road and Russell Cave Road.

Police say a motorcyclist hit a pedestrian and then fled.

The name of the pedestrian has not yet been released.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police.

