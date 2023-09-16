Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Pedestrian dies following hit-and-run in Lexington

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run accident.

Lexington Police say the crash happened around 10 p.m. Friday night at the intersection of New Circle Road and Russell Cave Road.

Police say a motorcyclist hit a pedestrian and then fled.

The name of the pedestrian has not yet been released.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police.

We will keep you updated as we learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Lexington crash
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say
Several shedded skins were found, indicating as many as 40 snakes may have lived there at some...
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman is accused of threatening people outside the Berea Walmart with a shotgun.
Woman accused of threatening people with a shotgun outside Ky. Walmart
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

FastCast saturday morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Showers increase
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Showers will move in for some Kentuckians today
Police say the shooting happened on Alexandria Drive.
Two people hurt in late night shooting
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Motorcyclist killed in Leestown Road crash