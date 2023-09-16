Everyday Kentucky
Two people hurt in late night shooting

Police say the shooting happened on Alexandria Drive.
Police say the shooting happened on Alexandria Drive.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 3:10 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say two people are in the hospital following a shooting.

Police say it happened at 11:36 p.m. Friday along Alexandria Drive.

When they arrived, police say they found two people had been shot.

They were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening gun shot wounds.

Police say they believe a disorder let up to the shooting.

They would not say if they had made any arrests, but they did say they located subjects possibly connected to the shooting.

We will keep you updated with any new information.

