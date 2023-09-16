Two people hurt in late night shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say two people are in the hospital following a shooting.

Police say it happened at 11:36 p.m. Friday along Alexandria Drive.

When they arrived, police say they found two people had been shot.

They were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening gun shot wounds.

Police say they believe a disorder let up to the shooting.

They would not say if they had made any arrests, but they did say they located subjects possibly connected to the shooting.

