WKYT High School Game Time - Week 5
Some great games and dazzling personal performances grab the highlights
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. – (WKYT) Week five of the high school football regular season was highlighted by a pair of marquee games featuring the Holy War between Lexington Christian and Lexington Catholic. The Eagles prevailed 49-42 while in Corbin, the homestanding Redhounds blanked Douglass 6-0 in a defensive battle.
Here is the action from WKYT High School Game Time for Friday, September 15.
