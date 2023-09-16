WKYT High School Game Time - Week 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. – (WKYT) Week five of the high school football regular season was highlighted by a pair of marquee games featuring the Holy War between Lexington Christian and Lexington Catholic. The Eagles prevailed 49-42 while in Corbin, the homestanding Redhounds blanked Douglass 6-0 in a defensive battle.

Here is the action from WKYT High School Game Time for Friday, September 15.

High School Gametime Highlights - Part 1

High School Gametime Highlights - Part 2

High School Gametime Highlights - Part 3

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.