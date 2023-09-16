Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

WKYT High School Game Time - Week 5

Some great games and dazzling personal performances grab the highlights
LCA Quarterback Cutter Boley
LCA Quarterback Cutter Boley(WKYT)
By Brian Milam
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – (WKYT) Week five of the high school football regular season was highlighted by a pair of marquee games featuring the Holy War between Lexington Christian and Lexington Catholic. The Eagles prevailed 49-42 while in Corbin, the homestanding Redhounds blanked Douglass 6-0 in a defensive battle.

Here is the action from WKYT High School Game Time for Friday, September 15.

High School Gametime Highlights - Part 1
High School Gametime Highlights - Part 2
High School Gametime Highlights - Part 3

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Lexington crash
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say
Several shedded skins were found, indicating as many as 40 snakes may have lived there at some...
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman is accused of threatening people outside the Berea Walmart with a shotgun.
Woman accused of threatening people with a shotgun outside Ky. Walmart
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

High School Gametime Highlights - Part 2
High School Gametime Highlights - Part 2
High School Gametime Highlights - Part 1
High School Gametime Highlights - Part 1
High School Gametime Highlights - Part 3
High School Gametime Highlights - Part 3
Boyle County looks to 4-peat as state champions
WKYT Game Time highlights from Week 4